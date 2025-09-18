Maldevta Road washed away, Mussoorie & Paonta routes blocked

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Sep: The District Magistrate and SSP are personally monitoring the situation and issuing directions for rescue operations following the disasters that have struck the district at many places. Police teams, along with NDRF and SDRF, are shifting residents from sensitive areas to safer locations.

In Raipur’s Maldevta-Kesharwala route, nearly 70-80 metres of road has been washed away, blocking traffic completely. The Dehradun-Mussoorie Road was also blocked at Kuthal Gate and other places due to debris, which police cleared with the help of JCB machines.

On the Dehradun-Haridwar highway near Lal Tappad, a culvert was damaged near Seema Dental College, forcing police to restrict traffic and divert vehicles through Bhaniyawala and Nepali Farm.

Heavy rain also caused traffic blockage on Dehradun-Paonta highway, where a bridge near Premnagar Nanda Chowki broke down. Police diverted vehicles through Rangadwala and Sighniwala routes. In the Cantonment area, part of the road near Ghattikhola bridge was damaged due to river flow, stopping traffic.

Similarly, Kalsi-Chakrata road at Jajret and several routes in Ranipokhri region were blocked by landslides and floods.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate and SSP inspected the damaged roads in Maldevta’s Kesharwala area. They instructed officials to provide full assistance to affected people and to move residents from sensitive areas to safe locations.

Police have advised the public to stay away from rivers and streams due to rising water levels and requested tourists to avoid the Mussoorie-Dehradun Road until it is reopened. Relief and rescue work is still going on at many places.