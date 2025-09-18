Shilpi Arora elected Director of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 16 Sep: Cooperative and social activist, and women’s leader from Uttarakhand, Shilpi Arora, has been elected as Director of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO). This achievement is historic, as she is the first woman Director from Uttarakhand in KRIBHCO’s history.

KRIBHCO is one of India’s leading multi-state cooperative organisations, playing a vital role in the service of farmers through fertilisers, seeds, agri-products, and other cooperative activities. Every year, elections are held for the Board of Directors, when 11 Directors are chosen from across the country, making it a truly national-level representation of farmers and cooperators.

Arora has been actively working for the welfare of farmers and women for the last twenty years. She played an active role during the farmers’ movement at the Ghazipur border and has been consistently working for farmers’ interests through KRIBHCO and NAFED.

She is also the Founder Chairperson of FICCI FLO Uttarakhand and serves as the State President of Punjabi Mahila Mahasabha, making significant contributions toward women’s empowerment and social development.

Congratulating the newly elected Chairman, Sudhakar Chaudhary, and Vice Chairman Dr Chandrapal Yadav, Arora pledged her wholehearted dedication and contribution towards the cooperative movement and farmers’ welfare.