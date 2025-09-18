Future belongs to AI: Governor

Haridwar, 16 Sept: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the valedictory session of the International Conference on “AI: Trust and Future” held at Dev Sanskriti University, Haridwar, on Tuesday.

In his address, the Governor said that this historic conference, held on the sacred land of Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand, will help define the direction of humanity’s future. He emphasized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) today is not merely a subject of science and technology, but is also deeply connected with ethics, human rights, and social harmony.

The Governor noted that the future belongs to AI, which will serve as a key driver of development, prosperity, and well-being. AI, he said, is not only essential for human society but also for the evolution of the universe itself. He described AI as a field of limitless possibilities, where there are no teachers or students—only continuous learners moving forward together.

Highlighting its transformative role, the Governor said AI has already become an integral part of life, and in the future, no field will remain untouched by it. He stressed that AI and modern technology will play a pivotal role in making India a developed nation and a global leader by 2047.

Calling upon the youth, he urged the “Amrit Peedhi” (Amrit Generation) to embrace AI and harness its power positively and constructively. He said that if the younger generation adopts AI with responsibility, it will prove to be transformative for society, the nation, and humanity as a whole.

Lt Gen Singh also praised Dev Sanskriti University, saying that through its global collaborations and innovative initiatives, it is truly fulfilling the ideal vision of a university. He remarked that this conference is not only the first international event under the India AI Mission but also a milestone in the history of humanity.

Expressing his conviction, the Governor stated that the “Haridwar Declaration” emerging from this holy land will not merely be a policy document, but a moral resolve—one that will guide the world toward ensuring that technology is used in alignment with humanity, justice, and spiritual values.

The conference was attended by AI experts and eminent dignitaries from India and abroad.