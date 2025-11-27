AIIMS Guwahati President emphasises Early Screening for Healthier India

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kolkata, 25 Nov: Padma Shri awardee orthopaedic surgeon from Doon, Dr BKS Sanjay, who is President, AIIMS, Guwahati, delivered an enlightening talk on the importance of health, wellness, awareness, and preventive screening at SB Devi Charity Home, Kolkata. His address proved highly informative and impactful, inspiring the audience with its timely and relevant message.

Dr Sanjay drew attention to the alarming rise in Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) and their adverse impact on the nation’s manpower and healthcare resources. Stressing that “prevention is better than cure”, he urged citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle, undergo timely medical screening, and practice responsible road behaviour to safeguard both personal well-being and national productivity.

Commending the efforts of SB Devi Charity Home, Dr Sanjay acknowledged the institution’s longstanding dedication to humanitarian service. The organisation continues to support the elderly, the needy, and the underserved with dignity and compassion, upholding strong values of social responsibility and community care.

The SB Devi Charity Home leadership stated that it was a moment of great privilege to host Dr Sanjay and benefit from his expertise on proactive healthcare. The talk highlighted that regular wellness awareness and preventive screening can significantly reduce disease burden, lower healthcare costs, and strengthen India’s overall development, ultimately contributing to the health and wealth of the nation.

During the programme, Dr BKS Sanjay was felicitated with a ceremonial shawl and certificate by Sekhar Chattopadhyay and Sunipa Chattopadhyay, honouring his exemplary contribution and dedicated service towards the welfare of society. Others present were Dr AK Mukherjee, Dr Tapas Kumar Jana, Dr Vikash and other staff of SBDCH.