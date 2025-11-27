District Admin cracks down on child labour, FIRs filed and 7 children rescued

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Acting on the directives of District Magistrate Savin Bansal, an extensive child labour eradication campaign was carried out across the district this morning. Under the special initiative taken by DM Bansal, multiple teams conducted simultaneous inspections and raids at various locations. The joint teams comprising officials of the Labour Department, Police Department, DTF, Child Development Department, Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and other associated agencies were deployed early in the morning. They inspected the city markets, industrial units, hotels, roadside eateries, workshops and other commercial establishments to identify the minors engaged in labour there.

Commenting on this development DM Bansal asserted that the district administration is fully committed to eliminating child labour from the district. He said that those who snatch away a child’s childhood and his/her right to education will not be spared and no illegal child labour activity will be tolerated in the district. He added that such drives will continue to be conducted regularly. He also appealed to the public to inform the district administration or relevant departments immediately if they come across any incident of child labour.

Under the special drive, raids were conducted at nine establishments in the Vikasnagar police station area where one child labourer each was rescued from AB Fabrication, Jeevangarh, and New Bharat Tyre Puncture, Jeevangarh. In the Patel Nagar police station area, raids were conducted at twelve establishments, from where one child each was rescued from Delhi Automobile, Kargi Chowk, Suhail Body Care, Mehuwala, and Akhtar Wood Work, Mehuwala. Similarly, two establishments were inspected under Sahaspur police station limits, from where one child each was rescued from Shri Balaji Auto Repair Parts and Brothers Restaurant, Langha Road. In total, 23 establishments were inspected and seven child labourers were rescued from seven establishments.

The rescued children and adolescents were medically examined and subsequently produced before the Child Welfare Committee at Kedarpuram. FIRs have been registered at the respective police stations against the owners of the seven establishments found employing minors. During the operation, several children were found engaged in hazardous work. They were immediately rescued and presented before the Child Welfare Committee, while action under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act was initiated against the concerned establishment operators. The teams also disseminated essential information regarding labour laws and child rights at the inspection sites.