Completion of Ram Temple is dawn of Golden Era of Sanatan culture: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt today described the hoisting of the Dharma Dhwaja atop the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the beginning of a new golden era for Sanatan Culture in the world. He hailed the event as the rising sun of faith for 140 crore Hindus across the globe, which, he said, will illuminate the path of world welfare for ages to come.

The historic moment of the religious flag being unfurled on the spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the BJP State Office in Dehradun today in the presence of BJP State General Secretariat Kundan Parihar. The atmosphere was filled with chants, cheers, and the distribution of sweets. Emotional and jubilant party office-bearers and workers celebrated the completion of the temple’s construction in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, singing Ram Bhajans and exchanging greetings and best wishes.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Bhatt today congratulated all the residents of the state on the consecration of the sacred Ram Temple in Ayodhya Dham in the presence of the PM and other revered dignitaries. In his message, he termed this occasion as historic, glorious, and sacred, the culmination of five centuries of penance, sacrifice, valour and patience by Hindus. He said that this abode of Lord Ram reflects the eternal spirit of Sanatan Dharma, embodying unwavering faith, incomparable endurance, and the unforgettable sacrifices of generations.

Expressing pride as a political worker, Bhatt reminded that countless party members had sacrificed everything to revive this unparalleled chapter in the history of Sanatan Culture. He observed that the Yajna for the resurgence of Sanatan values and traditions has now been successfully completed globally, fulfilling the devotion and perseverance of countless devotees who dedicated their lives to this cause.

Bhatt expressed confidence that the Ram Temple will guide humanity on the path of peace and welfare for thousands of years. He added that the Dharma Dhwaja hoisted on the temple spire would inspire the unfurling of the banner of Hindu Dharma’s glory across the world.