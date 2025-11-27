GRRC Agniveers to received degrees from HNB Garhwal University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 25 Nov: Agniveers from the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre, Lansdowne, will now receive degrees from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University. An MoU was signed on Tuesday between Garhwal University and the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre, Lansdowne (GRRC).

Garhwal University Vice Chancellor Prof Shriprakash, Registrar Prof Rakesh Kumar Dhori, and GRRC Lansdowne Commandant, Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi, signed the agreement. Faculty from various departments at Garhwal University have developed a diploma and certificate course for Agniveers over an eight-month period. This is a skill-based course. This is the first time Garhwal University will conduct such an educational programme for military welfare. Addressing the event, GRRC Commandant, Brigadier Vinod Singh Negi, said that this was an important day in the lives of Agniveers. He stated that the multi-domain training of Agniveers has taken a new dimension. Garhwal University has also taken a significant step towards becoming a scholar warrior, which will prove to be a milestone for them in the future. He stated that this agreement will not only encourage the Agniveers but also empower them in their lives to serve the nation and ensure national security, ensuring a bright future for them. He also called upon the students studying at Garhwal University to come forward to serve the nation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Shriprakash Singh stated that this is a matter of pride for Garhwal University, having the opportunity to work alongside the protectors of Mother India. He stated that Garhwal University will make positive efforts in the coming years to ensure Garhwal University’s name and identity become known worldwide. He also urged the students to achieve new achievements to bring glory to Garhwal University. After this, the band of Garhwal Rifles, honoured with the President’s Award, mesmerised the audience by presenting band songs on various tunes including ‘O Desh Mere’. At the end of the programme, the military officers who arrived from GRRC Lansdowne visited Chauras Campus and gathered information. The stage was conducted by Head of the Department of Geology, Prof MPS Bisht. Colonel Sumit Lingwal of GRRC Lansdowne, Lt Colonel Amit Puri along with Registrar of Garhwal University, Prof Rakesh Dhori, Finance Officer Dr Sanjay Dhyani, Dean, Student Welfare, Prof OP Gusain, Chauras Campus Director Prof RS Negi, Controller of Examinations Prof. JS Chauhan, Prof HC Nainwal, Prof YP Rewani, Prof BP Naithani, Dr Vijaykant Purohit and others were present on the occasion.