When Heroes Lived Next Door: Remembering Dharamji

By Usha Thomas

As the world mourns Bollywood’s legendary He-Man, I’m transported back to 11th Road, Juhu Scheme.

For over five decades, I’ve carried a privilege few had: knowing Dharmendra not as a superstar, but as Dharamji the neighbour.

The Man Behind the Myth

From 1971, our lives were beautifully intertwined. His bungalow was a 5-minute walk from ours. His elderly father would pause during evening walks to smile affectionately at us playing—that gentle Punjab warmth needing no words.

His kids, nieces, and nephews weren’t “star kids” to us—they were classmates at Jamnabai Narsee School. We shared homework, school captaincy and exam anxieties. The Deol children carried their father’s humility like a birthright.

I remember the thrill of spotting his huge van turning into our road after shoots. We’d pause our games to acknowledge: “He’s home.” It was our neighbourhood’s rhythm.

During Mumbai’s brutal floods, we were dropped to school together in inflatable boats—splashing through waterlogged Juhu, laughing at the absurdity. In crisis, there was no “yours” and “mine”—just neighbours helping neighbours.

Love in the Air

We witnessed the romance between Dharamji and Hemaji unfold in real-time. The neighbourhood knew before the tabloids confirmed.

The Legacy Lives On

Years later, I worked with Sunny on a Zee Cinema premiere and with Bobby on Ashram. They were mirror images of their father—gentle and kind inside, tough and quiet outside. That quiet dignity, that lack of pretence—pure Dharamji.

What He Taught Us

Here’s what growing up next to the Deols taught me: True greatness isn’t about distance—it’s about connection. Dharamji’s close family from Punjab lived with him, woven into our neighbourhood fabric. No barriers, no airs—just warmth and normalcy.

He was the He-Man who never needed to prove his strength off-screen. His power lay in his groundedness, his smile, his ability to make a child feel seen on a dusty Juhu lane.

A Final Goodbye

Dharamji, you weren’t just a hero on screen. You were a hero in how you lived—with dignity, kindness, and an open heart. You showed us that the brightest stars shine warmest when they stay close to earth. Thank you for the memories, the neighbourly smiles, and showing us how legends can live next door.

Rest in peace, Dharamji, 11th Road, Juhu Scheme will never be the same again.