Doon Police arrest Bangladeshi woman, detain another with fake Indian ID

Operation Kalnemi

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Dehradun Police have arrested and detained two Bangladeshi women illegally residing in India. This arrest was carried out under ‘Operation Kalnemi’ being carried out under the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. One of the women, who had created a forged Indian identity and was living unlawfully in the country, has been arrested, while another woman residing without valid documents has been detained. The arrested woman had reportedly entered India illegally during the COVID period and subsequently prepared fraudulent documents under the Hindu name Bhumi Sharma. She adopted this identity to continue her illegal stay in India and even married a Hindu man in Dehradun. The police have registered a case against her under stringent legal provisions related to illegal stay and fabrication of forged documents, while those who assisted her in preparing the fake papers are also now under the police scanner.

The other Bangladeshi woman detained had illegally crossed the border in 2023 and was working as a labourer. The Police have begun the procedure for her deportation to Bangladesh as per Government of India guidelines. It may be reminded here that, under ‘Operation Kalnemi’, the Doon police have taken action against 17 Bangladeshi nationals so far, found living illegally in the district. Charges have been filed against eight such people possessing forged documents, who have been sent to jail, while nine others have already been deported.

Acting on specific information yesterday, Kotwali Patel Nagar Police detained two women residing illegally at different locations. One woman identified as Bhumi Sharma was intercepted in the Dehrakhas Patel Nagar area. During questioning, she divulged her real identity as Babli Khatun, wife of Mohammed Munju. The police also recovered a fake Aadhaar card, Ayushman card, ration card, voter identity card and other forged documents in the name of Bhumi Sharma, along with a Bangladeshi identity card issued to Babli Khatun Begum. A case has been registered under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 of the Passport Act and 14 of the Foreigners Act, following which she was arrested.

In a similar action, the police also detained another Bangladesh national, Bobby Khatun from Kargi Road, Kalinda Vihar Phase 2. She revealed her identity as the daughter of Mohammed Bulumia and wife of Mohammed Rubel, a resident of Bogura district in Bangladesh. A photocopy of her Bangladeshi identity card was recovered and proceedings for her deportation are underway.

During interrogation, the arrested accused, Babli Khatun alias Bhumi Sharma, admitted to crossing into India clandestinely during the COVID period, later arriving in Dehradun in 2021. She changed her name in 2022, married a local resident and procured fake documents with the help of acquaintances, who are now being traced. The detained woman, Bobby Khatun, disclosed that she entered India unlawfully in 2023 and had been residing in Dehradun while working as a labourer.