Films will be new face of development in Uttarakhand: Arushi Nishank

Garhwal Post Bureau

GOA, 25 Nov: Arushi Nishank, the young icon, producer, actress and social activist from Uttarakhand, spoke at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where she was invited as a panellist to speak on the topic of Impact Producing in Films.

Addressing the emerging responsibility of cinema, Aarushi emphasised that storytelling should reflect the core values of society – bread, clothes, shelter and ideology – while recognising the role of films in shaping the consciousness of the younger generation, she spoke about the growing capacity and awareness of the youth.

She highlighted her commitment to developing stories inherent in Uttarakhand, bringing Indian folklore and cultural narratives from small towns to mainstream platforms. Arushi emphasised that cinema can become a powerful driver for regional economic growth. She talked about enabling new talents, supporting local artists and technicians, and boosting the regional economy by expanding production beyond major metros. She said that their aim is not only to tell meaningful stories but also to give back to their roots through real development and opportunities for the youth of Uttarakhand.

She praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and said that the way he has prepared a safe, easy and encouraging environment for the filmmakers is very commendable. Due to his initiative, Uttarakhand has become a favourite location for films, web series and documentaries today.

Aarushi said Uttarakhand is a centre of attraction for filmmakers not only because of its natural beauty – the culture, traditions and folk life also offer infinite possibilities of storytelling. Arushi concluded that cinema is not just entertainment, but influence, responsibility and power – a medium that can educate, inspire and change society.

Finally, she expressed confidence that, in the times to come, Uttarakhand will not only be the capital of tourism but will also be recognised as India’s premier film hub.