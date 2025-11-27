Books released on Guru Tegh Bahadur embody highest ideals: Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: The nation is commemorating the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur in 2025. In this context, three books based on the Guru, the Guru tradition, and Gurbani have been published and edited by the Shri Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara Management Committee Trust and the Sanskrit University, Haridwar.

The first book, Sarvasvadani Jananayak Guru Gobind Singh, was released on 13 April 2024; the second book, Sahibzadeh: The Torchbearers of the Tradition of Supreme Sacrifice, was released on 26 December 2024; and the third book, “Sis Diaa Paru Sirru Na Diaa”, was released on 24 April 2025.

All three books were released by Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd).

These books have been authored by Prof Ajay Parmar.

The Governor said that these books, through the Guru tradition and Gurbani, embody the highest ideals, standards, thoughts, and principles, which are extremely relevant in today’s global era marked by conflict, tension, and unrest. They contribute significantly to promoting virtue, ethics, peace, dedication, prosperity, harmony, unity, and love for humanity.

The Governor further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply inspired by the Guru tradition and its teachings. Recognising their significance and relevance, several programmes have been organised at the national level as per his guidance to honour the Guru tradition. The Sikh Guru tradition is being accorded due respect, and citizens across the country are being encouraged to adopt its ideals.

Inspired by the Prime Minister, Veer Bal Diwas was observed across the nation on 26 December 2024.