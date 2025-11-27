Taking Responsibility

It is important on an occasion like Constitution Day to remember the rights a citizen enjoys, and also the responsibilities. The latter is often forgotten in public debate as it is inconvenient in a political environment that encourages a sense of ‘entitlement’ among voters. This is, of course, a self-defeating exercise for political parties as they have to increase the number of ‘freebies’ on offer with each successive election. It obviously impacts upon the psychology of the people as they begin to believe that the state is a cow that is to be milked, not cared for.

The sense of duty needs to be inculcated from childhood in various ways – learning from the example set by others, formal education in schools, and the practical experience of community endeavour and service. There are, indeed, a number of organisations like the NCC, Scouts and Guides, NSS, RSS, etc., that provide such training, but going by the manner in which even the educated behave, this does not seem enough. One reason perhaps is the failure to internalise the dignity of labour. This may have its roots in the caste system, but if the nation’s progress is to be a team effort, the people will need to go beyond that. Leaving trash to be picked up by others even if it is cluttering one’s immediate environment is a symptom of this malaise. Quite obviously, if responsibility is to be taken then cleaning up should be a part of one’s everyday experience, at home and in school. Instead, if children are given such tasks in school, the parents, the media and the authorities rise up as one to condemn the practice. Of course, children should not be involved in anything that threatens their health or safety, but otherwise manual work should be encouraged.

Why is it that when the Prime Minister or a Chief Minister visits a city or organisation, the expectation is always that he or she will bring ‘saugat’ for them? Why is it not that the local community provides something as a welcome gift, such as a contribution to the PM Relief Fund, or to the Disaster Relief Fund? Why do doctors and engineers not offer to work in difficult and remote terrain after passing out from college, instead of looking for city jobs with multinationals? Is it not right to do something for the nation first, as a ‘return gift’, as ‘dakshina’ for the teachers? In fact, such ‘national’ duty can provide precious experience for the life ahead. India will develop even faster if this becomes the prevalent mindset.