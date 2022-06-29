Aishwarya Sharma engaged to Shiv Ashish, CM blesses couple

The ring ceremony of Aishwarya, daughter of Vandana & Satish Sharma, owner, editor & publisher of GARHWAL POST with Shiv Ashish, son of Jaiaya Varmah, Retd ADG RPF & Rajib Kumar Hota, retd CCIT was held at Hotel Madhuban on 27th June 2022 in the presence of family and friends. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami blessed the couple on the occasion. The day was also Shiv’s birthday. Aishwarya is grand daughter of veteran journalist Upendra Kumar Sharma and Shiv Ashish is grand son of Anusuya Varmah. She is 93 years, MA Sanskrit and first and only Mahila Sanyasin from Shree Gorakhnath Sampraday. She was given diksha by late Mahant Avaidyanath! Her husband, late JC Varmah, IFS, was President of Forest Research Institute (FRI) and Colleges from 1975 to 1980.

Photo: Bhumesh Bharti