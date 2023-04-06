Akasha Air flights yet to take off in U’khand

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 5 Apr: As per the approval and the schedule of flights from and to Dehradun approved by Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), additional flights have begun from 26 March onwards. However, Akasha Air, a new airline, which was to begin its flights from Dehradun to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and from Hyderabad-Bengaluru to Dehradun, is yet to start operating its flights.

It may be recalled that Akasha Air is a new low cost airline that has recently begun its operations in the country. Headquartered in Mumbai, it was promoted by leading investment magnate, the late Rakesh Jhunjunwala, who launched the airlines but did not live to see it operate. The company is now being managed by his wife in collaboration with Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh.

Sources said that the airline is yet to appoint its staff and has informed that DGCA that it will soon start its operations from Dehradun. Recently, Spicejet shut down its operations from Dehradun also. In the past, Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines and, before that, Deccan Airways had closed their operations due to closure of these companies. Currently, Vistara, Indigo, Alliance Air (Air India) and GoAir are the major domestic airlines that operate from Dehradun. Akasha will soon begin its operations. Currently, 12 destinations are connected with Dehradun through air connectivity with more than 26 flights every day.