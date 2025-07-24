All set for 1st phase of panchayat polls today

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Jul: The first phase of the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttarakhand is set to be conducted tomorrow, across designated development blocks of twelve districts, excluding Haridwar. The authorities have declared a public holiday for polling day as well as for the second phase scheduled on 28 July 2025. The announcement was made through an order issued by the District Magistrate and District Election Officer of Dehradun, Savin Bansal, for Dehradun, and by DMs of other districts where the polling is due to be held tomorrow. The order declaring the holiday cites directions in this regard issued by the State Election Commission and the General Administration Department.

The polling parties have reached their designated destinations and polling booths. As per the orders dated 21 July issued by the State Election Commission and notification dated 9 July 2025 from the General Administration Department, government and non-government offices, educational institutions, semi-municipal bodies, and commercial establishments in the affected panchayat areas will observe paid public holidays on the polling dates. Additionally, all treasuries and sub-treasuries within the constituencies shall remain closed on the respective dates of polling.

In case of any unforeseen or exceptional circumstances, such as heavy rains, natural calamities, or other unforeseen disruptions, will re-polling take place. If polling cannot be held at any booth during the first phase on 24 July due to such exigencies, re-polling will be conducted on 28 July 2025 at the affected locations. Similarly, if the second phase is disrupted on 28 July under similar conditions, alternate polling at those specific locations will be held on 30 July 2025, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In the first phase, 2,247 candidates will contest for 948 seats of Gram Panchayat members. For the 3,393 posts of Gram Panchayat heads, a total of 9,835 candidates will participate. In the Kshetra Panchayat member category, 5,044 candidates will compete for 1,507 seats. Additionally, 878 candidates will be in the fray for 201 seats of Zila Panchayat members. Polling will be held in 46 blocks in the first phase tomorrow.