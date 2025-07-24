Cabinet approves 82 posts for Ardh Kumbh; recruitment rules in Education Dept amended

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 23 Jul: In a cabinet meeting held here today and chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the government approved three important proposals. In a very significant decision, taken in in view of upcoming Ardh-Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, 82 posts have been approved for Mela management. It may be recalled that the Ardh-Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be hosted in Haridwar in 2027 and will require major infrastructure and manpower augmentation.

In addition, the cabinet also approved major amendments to the Uttarakhand State Educational (Teaching Cadre) Gazetted Service Rules 2022, along with significant updates to the digital e-stamping system. Other matters, including personnel transfers and departmental adjustments, were also deliberated on during the meeting.

In preparation for the Haridwar-based 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela, scheduled from January to April, the cabinet today gave its assent to the creation of 82 posts within the Mela Establishment Office, aimed at ensuring seamless administrative arrangements for the Mela. The newly approved positions include 9 permanent, 44 temporary, and 29 outsourced roles. This staffing expansion aligns with the government’s objective of facilitating smooth conduct of one of its largest religious congregations.

In another decision, the cabinet also ratified amendments to the Uttarakhand Stamp (Payment of Duty through E-Stamp Certificates) (Amendment) Rules, 2023, through notification number 24 issued in April 2023. The amendment is being seen as a progressive step towards digital e-stamping and paperless documentation, enhancing transparency and technological efficiency in the payment of stamp duties. In a move to ease public access, the rules now encompass specific non-registrable articles listed in Schedule 1-(b) of the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, for stamp purchase within bank premises. Article 26 Customs Bond has been incorporated into the amended framework, enabling electronic payment of stamp duties on customs-related documents. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) parameters within the state.

In addition, the cabinet also approved amendments to Rules 5, 6, and 8 of the Uttarakhand State Educational (Teaching Cadre) Gazetted Service Rules 2022, which govern direct recruitment procedures for school principals. With a huge vacancy of 1,180 posts against the 1,385 sanctioned positions of principals, the Education Department had proposed crucial modifications to rectify recruitment bottlenecks and expand eligibility. These amendments include adjustments to the source of recruitment, extension of the age limit from 50 to 55 years as on 1 July of the recruitment calendar year and revised essential educational and training qualifications.

As per the amended criteria, eligibility for the limited departmental examination for principal posts now extends to headmasters with two years of service from the beginning of the recruitment year, and appointed lecturers with ten years’ experience, and assistant teachers (LT) elevated to lecturer posts who have served ten years in that role. Furthermore, those promoted to lecturer posts who have jointly completed 15 years in lecturer and assistant teacher (LT) capacities, as well as fundamentally appointed assistant teachers (LT) with a minimum of 15 years of satisfactory service, would also now qualify, provided they possess the requisite educational and training credentials. For the first time, non-BEd lecturers will also be permitted to appear for the departmental examination for principal posts.