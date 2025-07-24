Smriti bags Miss Uttarakhand 2025 title

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 23 Jul: The grand finale of Miss Uttarakhand 2025 was organised by Sinmit Communications, here, on Wednesday. Late in the evening, the title of Miss Uttarakhand 2025 went to Smriti, while the first runner-up was Vaishnavi Lohni and the second runner-up was Aanchal Pharswan.

On the occasion, Director of Sinmit Communications Daleep Sindhi shared that this year, Miss Uttarakhand 2025 is officially tied up with Miss Asiatic India. Through this tie-up, the winner of Miss Uttarakhand will directly participate in the Miss Asiatic India Pageant.

Director Rajeev Mittal added that, for the first time, the winner of Miss Uttarakhand will also get a direct entry into Femina Miss India Uttarakhand , which is indeed a matter of great pride for them.

The judges panel included: Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Namita Mamgain, Maanas Lal, Annie Singh, Kanak Bharat Parashar, Priyanka Kandwal, Chandni Devgun, and Shivangi Sharma.