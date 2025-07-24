Police gear up for fair and safe voting in 1st phase of Panchayat Polls

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Jul: To ensure a fair and peaceful Panchayat Election, the police held a special briefing session on Wednesday in Vikasnagar. The area has been divided into 4 super zones, 14 zones, and 49 sectors. A total of 367 polling centres and 509 booths have been set up.

Senior officers gave important instructions to the police force who will be on election duty in the first phase of voting, which will be held on 24 July in the blocks of Chakrata, Kalsi, and Vikasnagar.

During the briefing, the Superintendent of Police from Rishikesh told all officers and staff to perform their duties honestly, alertly, and without any bias. They were asked to make sure that no political party banners or loudspeakers are seen near polling stations.

Only voters and authorised people will be allowed within 100 metres of the polling area. No police officer can enter the polling booth unless called by the presiding officer.

Police officials were also told to ensure that no one enters the polling station after the voting time ends. Voters already inside can vote as per the rules. No mobile phones will be allowed inside the polling booth. Any problems at the polling stations should be reported immediately to senior officers.

The police force will also work with magistrates to inspect all polling booths and make sure polling teams have proper arrangements for food and stay. On polling day, boundaries between regions will be sealed, and unnecessary travel will not be allowed except for essential services.

Section 163 of BNSS has been enforced from 5 p.m. on 23 July in Chakrata, Kalsi, and Vikasnagar. No political rallies or public meetings will be allowed. Police will also check hotels, inns, and other places to ensure that no outsider is staying without a valid reason. Checking at borders and barriers will include both vehicle and personal checking.