American Question

Now that VP Kamala Harris has been catapulted into pole position as likely contender of the Democratic Party for the President’s post, the electoral narrative has changed considerably in a highly divided United States. Earlier, the contest was between two elderly persons and the question about who is more able to function normally. Now that President Biden has stepped aside, the Republicans will have to reshape their strategy to take on the much younger and, yet, no less experienced Harris. It was easy to target Biden’s deteriorating physical and mental capacities, but the charge against the new Democratic opponent will have to be far more nuanced.

Personal attacks against Harris have already started, from targeting her looks, laugh, style of speaking, to her race and background. The fact is that she best represents the Democratic ideology – a multi-racial female who has worked her way up through a challenging career path to already having achieved many historic firsts.

Republican candidate Donald Trump represents a powerful ‘America First’ sentiment, but not very well. Somehow his personality has brought together the party’s support base that feels threatened by the ‘woke’ new America and wishes to protect traditional values. However, their willingness to overlook his misogyny and financial wrongdoing is disturbing. The recent attempt to take him out by a lone wolf shooter has boosted his popularity, but only amidst his already staunch followers.

Harris has the potential to unite the diverse sections of society that were earlier divided about supporting President Biden. The fact that she was able to raise over a hundred million dollars within a day of being projected as the likely Democrat candidate reveals the renewed hope among the supporters. Once Harris manages to obtain the Democratic ticket, which is being considered a given, she will be able to pack a bigger punch.

Apart from the Americans, which of these two is preferred by the rest of the world? Trump is making tall claims about making a deal with Russia on Ukraine. He would like to create conditions that would ensure the primacy of US industry over the rest of the world, particularly China. He is unlikely to back Israel to the extent that the present administration has done. He is not very supportive of NATO. He certainly will not like India emerging as an economic challenger, either.

Harris, on the other hand, faces the challenge of continuing with Biden’s legacy in international affairs, which does not see things in black and white. Such a policy is difficult to pursue and explain to one’s people. Let’s see how well she does in the coming months.