Govt will ensure quality education for all students: Dhami

CM inaugurates newly constructed building of SCERT

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed building of the State Council of Educational Research and Training, (SCERT), Uttarakhand, at Nanurkheda, here, today. On this occasion, he also handed over the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay State Educational Excellence Award to the students who have secured the first 10 positions in the high school and intermediate examinations for the years 2023 and 2024 conducted by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

On this occasion, he also inaugurated 442 smart classrooms established with the help of CSR in government schools of the state.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CM observed that today is an important day for the education system of the state. It is a matter of great fortune for him to honour the teachers and others who are working to promote education. The students have achieved excellent results on the strength of their hard work, dedication and commitment. Dhami expressed the hope that these awards will inspire students and teachers to work with the same dedication in future, too.

He recalled that the Education Department was given the target of completing the construction of the SCERT building in 2 years. A grand building has been constructed at the cost of Rs 29.25 crores within the period stipulated.

He said that the construction of the SCERT building will contribute towards educational development, training of teachers, in educational research and in overall development of the education system of the state. The CM said the clear objective of the state government is that there should be no compromise with quality in any kind of construction work. With the start of 442 smart classes built under CSR, there will be more quality in the teaching-learning system in government schools. The state government is also working on setting up virtual and smart classes in hybrid mode in 840 schools of the state. Free textbooks are being provided to children from classes 1 to 12 and shoes and bags along with free textbooks are being provided to children from classes 1 to 8. The cycle scheme for girls entering class 9 and scholarship scheme for meritorious students have also been implemented.

Dhami said that the state government is committed to ensuring that no student of the state is deprived of basic necessities. Neither should their studies be affected. The government is continuously taking major policy decisions to make the education system of Uttarakhand modern and more practical than before. Providing better education to all is the priority of the state government. The government will not permit any complacency or negligence in providing education to all students of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat observed that this year the result of Uttarakhand Secondary Education Board was declared on 30 April, due to which children have got a chance to go to good institutions for higher education. The result for the upcoming academic session will be declared by 20 April. He said that, under the guidance of the Chief Minister, transparency has been ensured in the matter of transfers of teachers in the state. A counselling system has been started in the transfers. So far, 5,000 teachers have been transferred. SCERT and DIET are being strengthened further. From next year, transfer of teachers will also start through online system.

Rawat said that, in schools where there are less than 70 percent teachers, teachers will not be relieved till new teachers join. The state government is working to provide books, clothes, bags and shoes to the students for free. Scholarships and free notebooks are also being provided to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, local MLA Umesh Sharma ‘Kau’ said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government for qualitative improvement in the field of education. He said that with the implementation of the National Education Policy, many revolutionary changes are taking place in the field of education. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the leadership of the Education Minister, work is being done rapidly for the uplift of education in Uttarakhand.

Director General of School Education, Banshidhar Tiwari expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing inspiration and new direction to the Education Department. He said that with the construction of SCERT’s own building, new dimensions will be achieved in the field of educational development, training and research. He also congratulated the principals and students who received the awards today. He observed that the principals and teachers are the strong pillars of school education.