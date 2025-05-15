An Unfiltered, Scintillating Discussion held on Ratna Manucha’s latest book

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 May: Tuesday was witness to a scintillating book discussion on author Ratna Manucha’s latest book, titled ‘UNFILTERED – The Little Things’, held at the Doon Library and Research Centre.

The session was moderated by Monisha Datta, Director (Planning, Strategy and Training) and co- founder of Doon Girls’ School, who took over once Nicholas had introduced both the author and the moderator.

‘Unfiltered – The Little Things’ has been dedicated to the author’s mother, who was the first reader of everything that she wrote. There has been glowing praise for the book from some of India’s best writers, such as Lady Kishwar Desai, Maj General Ian Cardozo, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, Ganesh Saili, Bikram Vohra, Roshan Dalal and Bharathi Pradhan, among others.

Ratna’s self-deprecating humour, sharp observations about human behaviour and tongue in cheek digs about the ordinary, humdrum incidents in our daily lives, comes to the fore in this stellar collection of poems and articles. In her own words, ‘Just like in a jigsaw puzzle, it’s always the little that make up our lives’.

Monisha described the book as a captivating read that masterfully balances humour and introspection. In her words, ‘Like PG Wodehouse’s timeless classics, Ratna’s writing had me giggling solo, marveling at life’s absurdities. Yet, beneath the laughter, some stories resonated deeply, evoking nostalgia for life’s uncomplicated moments. The characters leap off the page, their quirks and vulnerabilities making them endearingly human, especially the Boss Man!’

Monisha deftly steered the conversation towards some of the articles which every Indian could relate to. The author Ratna Manucha spoke about how the idea for the book originated and how it just manifested itself.

Many people who attended had already read the book and felt that during these dark and troubled times, the book had come at the right time, as the hilarious vignettes and poems from everyday life helped in bringing about a smile to every reader’s face. A reader commented that the book is a hilarious take on everyday life, turning mundane moments into laugh out loud stories. With sharp wit and relatable humour, the author made even the simplest things wildly entertaining.

A fun filled light-hearted evening, it ended with the author reading out snippets from her book ‘Unfiltered- The Little Things’, which is available on Amazon.

The book has recently been reviewed by the popular weekly magazine, The Week.

The book is beautifully illustrated by Anupriya.

The session witnessed an impressive turnout of the lovers of the written word, who questioned the author on various topics.

Among the people who attended were Nadir Billimoria, Meenakshi Gandotra, Kanchan

Seth, Col Raj Manucha, Col S Bakshi, Col Woodward, Dr HK Johri, Dr Anant Johri, Nita Roy, Chandrashekhar Tiwari and Maj KJ Singh.