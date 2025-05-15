Midterm National Conference on Oculoplasty held in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 14 May: Mussoorie was the venue for the 10th Oculoplasty Association of India Midterm Conference, held on 10-11 May. For the first time, this conference provided a platform for oculoplastic surgeons from across India to converge and exchange knowledge on the complexities of ophthalmic plastic surgery—a super-specialty within the vast field of ophthalmology.

The conference was skillfully orchestrated by Dr Vishal H Sharma, senior oculoplasty surgeon, under the leadership of Chairman Dr Satanshu Mathur and Co-Chairman Dr Gaurav Luthra, in association with the Uttarakhand State Ophthalmological Society (UKSOS). The event featured a mix of presentations, case discussions, and networking opportunities, all aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of practitioners in the field. The organising team also included Dr Saurabh Luthra, Dr Vipul Arora, Dr Sukhdip Bains, Dr Sushil Ojha, and Dr Neeraj Saraswat.

With over 200 delegates in attendance, the conference illustrated the growing interest and engagement in oculoplastic surgery within India. Participants included established surgeons, residents, and medical students, all eager to learn from the experts and each other. The diversity of attendees fostered a unique environment that encouraged dialogue, collaboration, and the sharing of innovative approaches and techniques.

Post-conference feedback from participants indicated a high level of satisfaction with the organisation and content of the meeting. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn from leading experts and appreciated the inclusive environment that encouraged participation from all levels of practitioners.

As the conference concluded, it became evident that the 10th Oculoplasty Association of India Midterm Conference was not just a gathering but a landmark event that contributed significantly to the field of ophthalmic plastic surgery in India. The success of this conference has set a high standard for future meetings and galvanized the oculoplastic community to continue striving for excellence and innovation in patient care.