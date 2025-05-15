“Not in the Name of God”

By Dr Sakeena Gul Niazi

A few days ago I came across an absurd headline that read: “200-Year-Old Banyan Tree Felled in Madaripur Over ‘Bid’ah’ Claims.” According to the Bangladeshi authorities, the ancient tree was cut down by religious fanatics who claimed it held “mystical powers” that led people to light candles and make vows at its base. The locals on the other hand reported that the tree was cut down simply in a bid to forbid Hindus to pray under it. However, neither reason in any way justifies the chopping down of a silent sentinel that had stood for generations. Even if the tree was worshipped by a certain religion, it never belongs to any religion, in particular. The flora and fauna of a region belong to everyone, and protecting and conserving it is everyone’s collective responsibility. Further, if there were any supernatural phenomena observed around it, the tree could have been left undisturbed. Large old trees are often regarded as heritage trees, reflecting their natural and cultural significance as integral parts of our landscapes. Anyway, there is no denying the lunacy of fanatics in the whole act and reminds me of the quote, “I have seen too much religion in the eyes of too many murderers.” Now let’s dive deeper to understand the vast ecological and cultural significance of a Banyan tree:

Ficus bengalensis or Banyan tree or Bargad ka Ped as we call it, is a large deciduous tree, a member of the diverse and fascinating mulberry family, Moraceae. The tree is native to the Indian subcontinent and has been revered for thousands of years for its remarkable therapeutic properties. The tree is widely mentioned in ancient texts across various religious traditions. Parts of the species, including the bark, leaves, roots, and sap, are used in traditional medicine to treat a range of ailments, including digestive issues, skin conditions, joint pain, and oral health problems. The species normally reaches a height up to 30 metres (100 feet) and spreads laterally indefinitely. Aerial roots that develop from its branches descend and take root in the soil to become new trunks. These roots often lend the tree an eerie or mysterious aura, and we all remember the stories of that witch under the banyan tree!

Ecological importance: A single banyan tree is reportedly capable of sequestering an estimated 93.36 metric tons of carbon dioxide throughout its lifespan. A mature tree contributes significantly to the atmosphere by producing approximately 118 kg of oxygen annually, enough to sustain two individuals. The species with its vast, spreading canopy and complex network of aerial roots is crucial habitat for many species offering them shelter, sustenance, and vital resources. The presence of hundreds of Yellow-footed Green Pigeons (Treron phoenicopterus) on a single banyan tree is a common sight across India. In fact, birds of all kind flock around the tree and rely heavily on its figs for food. The cacophony of the birds around the tree is a delight to the ear during spring. One can also observe squirrels, bats, monkeys and ants playing around the tree.

Cultural significance: The banyan tree is widely regarded as sacred across the Indian subcontinent. In Hindu culture, it is associated with creation and divine beings, often depicted as a Kalpavriksha, a wish-fulfilling tree. In Buddhism, it holds significance as a Bodhi tree, under which Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. It is revered by almost all forest-dwelling communities, who worship their gods in its shade. The temples situated beneath banyan trees are a common sight throughout India. Many villages have sacred banyan trees that serve as focal points for community gatherings, religious ceremonies, and local councils, embodying a sense of unity and continuity.

Should there be a global law to conserve trees that old? The incident in Madaripur raises a critical question: should there be a law for the global conservation of trees that reach such advanced ages? While many nations have regulations protecting forests and specific endangered species, the explicit protection of individual ancient trees often falls into a grey area. These arboreal elders hold immense ecological and historical value. They store vast amounts of carbon, contribute significantly to air and soil quality, and often serve as living archives of environmental change. Beyond national borders, their loss is an irreplaceable blow to both nature and cultural heritage.

It’s difficult to definitively ascertain whether the felling of the ancient banyan tree stems from a complete disregard for the species’ scientific and cultural importance, or simply the arrogance of a particular community driven by their beliefs. The hate and insecurity are certainly larger than an innocent life. The irrationality of the whole act is appalling and undoubtedly a profound loss to humankind, silencing a voice of nature and severing a link to generations past and future. However, now we can understand why our ancestors likely started the rumors about the witch that lived under the banyan tree: probably to discourage the felling of such valuable species.

(The Author has a PhD in Forestry from Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.)