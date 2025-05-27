Anand Bardhan orders timely completion of irrigation projects

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 May: Chief Secretary (CS) Anand Bardhan chaired a review meeting of the Irrigation and Minor Irrigation Departments at the Secretariat here today. During the meeting, he assessed the progress of various ongoing schemes across the state and stressed on timely completion of the irrigation projects. On this occasion, Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar presented a detailed report, outlining ongoing key projects and their implementation status.

During the meeting, Anand Bardhan directed the officials to ensure the timely completion of major irrigation projects, emphasising the need to prioritise areas where irrigation and water conservation demands are highest. He instructed that a strict timeline be set for each task in every project, from initiation to completion and that continuous monitoring be done at the Secretary and Head of Department levels to prevent delays. Highlighting the importance of modern technology in tracking irrigated and non-irrigated areas, he suggested the operation of canals, tube wells, and lift canals through Gram Panchayat committees. He also urged the Irrigation Research Institute to identify agricultural areas with high irrigation potential while prioritising canal repair works based on necessity.

The CS further laid particular emphasis on integrating solar energy into irrigation schemes. He proposed the installation of solar power plants on vacant lands owned by the Irrigation Department, setting a target of generating 1 MW of solar energy within the year. This, he explained, would significantly reduce electricity costs while promoting sustainable energy solutions for irrigation operations.

Reviewing the performance of the Minor Irrigation Department, Bardhan stressed on greater focus on drip and sprinkler irrigation schemes, which he believes would be beneficial for water conservation in regions facing groundwater shortages. He also advocated expanding solar-powered minor irrigation projects in hill areas to enhance agricultural sustainability.

To ensure effective implementation, Bardhan directed monthly monitoring of projects at the Secretary level and weekly or fortnightly assessments at the Head of Department level, especially for critical initiatives such as the Jamrani, Song, and Baliyanala Landslide Treatment projects. He further urged officials to expedite forest and environmental clearances for constructing the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Reservoir.

Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar shared that the state government is actively undertaking multiple water conservation and irrigation projects, including dams, barrages, reservoirs, and check dams. He also shared that the Jamrani Dam Multipurpose Project, which commenced in June 2024, is scheduled for completion by March 2030 at a cost of Rs 3,808.16 crores. Similarly, the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, initiated in November 2024, is expected to be completed by December 2029 at an estimated cost of Rs 2,491.96 crores. He also mentioned that IRI, Roorkee, is overseeing watershed rejuvenation efforts across various districts to assess the long-term impact of water sources conservation measures.