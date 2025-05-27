Communal clash in Banbhulpura after child is beaten

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani (Nainital), 26 May: In Haldwani’s Banbhulpura area, which has seen heightened communal tensions and violence in recent months, a late-night dispute between two families belonging to different communities escalated into stone-pelting. The altercation reportedly began after a child belonging to a Hindu family was allegedly beaten up by a youth from the Muslim community. This led to both sides throwing stones at each other. Upon receiving information, City Magistrate A Bajpayee and CO Nitin Lohani, along with a heavy police force, swiftly arrived at the scene. They carried out a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Two individuals are reported injured in the incident, and as a precautionary measure, heavy police force has been deployed in the area. Police have also detained some individuals from both sides for questioning, and the situation is currently fully under control. Police are maintaining a close watch on all aspects.

According to sources, the dispute originated when a child from a Sonkar family in Lane No 8, Gandhi Nagar, had an altercation with a child from a Muslim family. Tensions flared after the Hindu child was allegedly beaten by the Muslim youth, leading to extensive stone-pelting from both sides. Banbhulpura Station House Officer Neeraj Bhakuni, along with his force, quickly reached the spot and managed the situation. City Magistrate A Bajpayee and CO Nitin Lohani also arrived shortly after. The police force then resorted to a lathi-charge, dispersing people from both sides and pushing them back into their homes. It is understood that police later took some individuals from both families into custody at the police station, where a written settlement was subsequently facilitated between the two families. For security purposes, a significant police force has been deployed on the road between Lane No 8 and Gandhi Nagar.