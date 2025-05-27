Locals hold protest, demand action against illegal liquor trade in Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 26 May: Rishikesh is witnessing growing unrest among locals over the alleged illegal sale and smuggling of liquor. Today, the local residents surrounded the IDPL outpost, demanding immediate action to curb these activities. Frustrated by repeated incidents and unsatisfactory responses from the authorities, they also submitted a memorandum to the police, urging a stringent ban on the illicit trade.

The protesters also warned that in case the illegal liquor trade is not stopped in Rishikesh, they will launch a large-scale agitation. Although police officials have assured positive action, locals remain sceptical due to previous instances where similar concerns were raised but no substantial measures were taken. This ongoing issue prompted a large gathering at the outpost, where people expressed their anger through slogans and demonstrations.

Upon receiving reports of the protest, CO Sandeep Negi arrived at the IDPL outpost to address the public concerns. He engaged with the locals, listened to their grievances, and claimed that strict action would be taken against those involved in illegal liquor smuggling and sales. Following his assurance, the protesters gradually calmed down, and a formal memorandum was handed over to him detailing their demands.

Later, speaking to the media persons, Negi reiterated that effective measures would be taken to eliminate the illegal liquor trade in Rishikesh, promising that the authorities would act decisively to maintain law and order in the city.