Ancient & Modern Health Secrets shared on Day 3 of IYF at Parmarth Niketan

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 11 Mar: The 3rd day of the 37th annual International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan in the serene heart of Rishikesh witnessed an extraordinary convergence of over a thousand yogis from 75 countries uniting under the banner of peace and yoga. Against the backdrop of the sacred River Ganga and the majestic Himalayas, the day unfolded with an illuminating Wisdom Talk Spiritual Plenary Session, delving into the profound theme of ancient and modern secrets to health and healing. Speakers included Dr Zach Bush, a physician and researcher known for his work in fields of health, nutrition and environmental health. He emphasised on the importance of self-love for overall wellbeing and moved the audience with his heartfelt words by saying “close your eyes and feel all that energy. Say a prayer and say I’m so sorry I have disregarded me”.

Amish Shah, a prominent entrepreneur and spiritual seeker known for his work in promoting wellness and holistic living told the audience to “do what you love and see the difference” in one’s overall wellbeing; as did Subah Saraf, founder of the Saatvic Movement; and Harshvardhan Saraf, a versatile coach and wellness consultant. This remarkable gathering exemplified the festival’s commitment to fostering unity, health, and inner peace on a global scale.

After a full day of diverse offerings, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati led a sacred Ganga Aarti in which the Sadhvi shared, “This is our thank you and I love you ceremony. Every night, 365 days a year, people from every corner of the globe, every race, religion, race, skin colour, gender, culture, country celebrate this beautiful time to go within. This time to connect with the Supreme Reality. Beyond all forms and names, in all forms, in all names. Most of us think I’ll get what I want and then I’ll be happy but it is the other way around. We need to first be grateful then we will be happy.”

The evening ceremony that brought the festival participants together as a family was followed by a soul-stirring musical journey with Raja Kumari as she presented Kashi to Kailash—a special performance at the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan. Raja Kumari is a Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter celebrated for her unique fusion of Eastern and Western musical traditions. Having collaborated with global artists like AR Rahman, Divine, and Gwen Stefani, Raja Kumari is a trailblazer in the industry, using her voice to champion cultural identity, female empowerment, and artistic expression. Returning to Parmarth Niketan for the second time, Raja Kumari shared her latest album, deeply inspired by her transformative experiences in Rishikesh and the Maha Kumbh Mela. Participants witnessed a performance that is not just music, but a celebration of culture, identity, and divine inspiration!

The morning classes included Dr Indu Sharma, a yogacharya who travels and teaches across India and the world, led students to flow, meditate and express with art. On the famous Parmarth Yoga Ghat, Sudhanshu Sharma led her students in engaging with sunrise chanting; later with Kia Miller on yoga ghat leading all participants with a session of flowing with Ganga, focusing on breath and focus in tantric haha.

Harshvardhan Saraf and Subah Saraf- renowned health educators, change makers and authors, showed students how to surrender to the divine and find peace through spirituality in a modern context. Through a blend of ancient wisdom and contemporary insights, they illuminated the path to inner tranquillity and self-discovery, inspiring students to cultivate a deeper connection with themselves and the world around them. There was also MC Yoga on the mat teaching Mellow Flow, a gentle and calming practice that promotes relaxation and mindfulness. The session emphasised harmonious movement and breath awareness, allowing participants to reconnect with their bodies while fostering a sense of inner peace.

Participants ended the day with a soulful Ganga Kirtan led by Adam Bauer, followed by a serene candlelit meditation session, leaving them deeply connected and inspired.