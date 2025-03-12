Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant’s wedding ceremony begins in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 11 Mar: Cricket player Rishabh Pant’s elder sister Sakshi Pant is going to tie the knot, here. The mehendi ceremony was held in a hotel here on Tuesday. Rishabh Pant also reached Mussoorie directly from Dubai after the Champion’s Cup victory and attended the events. Rishabh Pant was seen having a lot of fun on the occasion. He applied a lot of gulaal to Sakshi Pant and danced with her. Apart from family members, special relatives and some friends have been included in this wedding.

Independent MLA Umesh Sharma from Khanpur assembly seat of Haridwar district also attended the ceremony. All the wedding functions are being held in a hotel in Mussoorie. Many celebrities are reaching Uttarakhand to attend the wedding.

Former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni has already reached here, accompanied by wife Sakshi Dhoni. Apart from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are also expected to attend the wedding.

Rishabh Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant is going to be married according to the customs of Garhwal, for which many people from Garhwal have also been invited. Along with the culture of Uttarakhand, Garhwali cuisine will also be served to the guests. Sakshi Pant is getting married to Ankit Chaudhary. She got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ankit Chaudhary on 5 January 2024. This engagement took place in London. Ankit Chaudhary lives in England and is on the board of directors of a company named Elite ITU.

Sakshi Pant was born on 24 September 1995. Sakshi is two years older than Rishabh Pant. Sakshi has studied in Dehradun. She is a social media influencer and is often seen in the stadium cheering for her brother.