Anisha of Chamoli wins Red Run Marathon, brings glory to U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dimapur, 30 Oct: Uttarakhand witnessed a proud moment yesterday, as Anisha, a young athlete from the remote village of Luntra (PO Nandanagar) in Chamoli district, secured the first position in the women’s category of the national-level Red Run Marathon 3.0, held in Dimapur, Nagaland. Competing in the 10-kilometre race yesterday, Anisha outpaced other runners from across the country, bringing laurels to the state with her remarkable performance.

The marathon was organised by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Secretary, Medical Health and Medical Education, and Project Director in Uttarakhand, Dr R Rajesh Kumar today congratulated Anisha on her national achievement, describing her victory as a matter of immense pride for Uttarakhand. He has conveyed his best wishes for her future endeavours and praised her dedication.

According to the officials, hundreds of runners representing 35 states and union territories participated in the marathon. Amidst fierce competition, Anisha distinguished herself through sheer determination, physical fitness, and unwavering confidence. In recognition of her outstanding performance, she was felicitated by the Additional Secretary and Director General of NACO with a cash award of Rs 50,000, a Certificate of Appreciation, and a Gold Medal, presented on behalf of the Government of India.

According to the family of Anisha, her success at the national level is the result of consistent hard work and disciplined training. Earlier, she had clinched the top position in the 5-kilometre race at the state-level Red Run 3.0, organised by the Uttarakhand State AIDS Control Committee (USEACS). Her triumph at the state level served as a stepping stone to the national platform, where she has now proudly raised the flag of Uttarakhand before the entire nation.

Her achievement is not only a moment of celebration for her family and Chamoli district but also a source of inspiration for the entire state. Her success is likely to motivate the youth, reinforcing the belief that with perseverance, dedication, and discipline, no goal is beyond reach. The title of “Red Run Champion” now rests with Uttarakhand, thanks to Anisha’s exemplary performance.

The Uttarakhand State AIDS Control Committee team, comprising Deputy Director Finance Mahendra Kumar, Anil Sati, Mukesh Chinyala, Vinod Kumar, and Nodal Officer Hemant Singh Kandari, was present at the national event in Dimapur. They all have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Anisha and expressed deep pride in her accomplishment, celebrating her as a beacon of hope and excellence for the state.