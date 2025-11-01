Students take Oath of Honesty & Integrity at GEU

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Oct: Students of Graphic Era Deemed University took an oath to uphold the values of honesty, integrity, and transparency, here, today.

A seminar was organised today at Graphic Era Deemed University as part of Vigilance Awareness Week. The Chief Guest at the seminar, Chief General Manager – Corporate Administration, ONGC, Neeraj Kumar Sharma, said that corruption is not the problem of an individual or a particular sector but a collective responsibility of society. He emphasized that real change can only happen when every citizen personally commits to integrity and ethical conduct. Vice Chancellor, Dr. Narpinder Singh, also addressed the seminar.

During the seminar, students were taught that, as responsible citizens, it is their shared duty to adopt integrity, maintain transparency in their work, and raise their voices against wrongdoing. To promote the values of vigilance, honesty, and transparency among students, speech, quiz, and poster-making competitions were also organized. Teachers and students together took an oath to uphold the principles of transparency in their lives.

The event was jointly organized by the Department of Petroleum Engineering and Earth Sciences, NSS, The Debating Society of Graphic Era Deemed University, and ONGC Dehradun. The program was attended by Deputy General Manager, ONGC, Vishal Sharma, Deputy General Manager, ONGC Vigilance Department, Pavneesh Sani, Chief Manager Kaushal Thakur, Vigilance Officer Gaurav Kumar, Head of Department, Dr VB Singh, Dr. A. S. Shukla, Dr. B. S. Bisht, other faculty members, and students. The event was hosted by Dr. Bharti Sharma.