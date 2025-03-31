Ann Mary School accords grand welcome to new arrivals

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Ann Mary School today accorded a grand welcome to the new arrivals who were admitted to the pre-primary class. The school Secretary and President of Uttaranchal University, Jitendra Joshi was the Chief Guest on the occasion. At the same time, the school Chairperson, Anuradha Joshi, school Director and Vice President of Uttaranchal University Ankita Joshi, and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna were the guests of honour at today’s event. The new students were warmly welcomed with an engaging and heartwarming orientation ceremony. The event was a delightful experience for the children and parents who entered a beautifully decorated space that reflected the school’s commitment to providing a nurturing and inspiring environment.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp. This was followed by a soulful prayer led by the primary coordinator, Asha Negi, and a captivating Ganesh Vandana dance performance by a group of children. The attendees got a chance to get further immersed in the school’s vision through a film showcasing the activities carried out in the school and the achievements of Ann Marians. The cultural performance continued with a live dance performance on the theme of national integration, reinforcing the values ​​of unity and diversity. This was followed by a yoga demonstration in which the young Ann Marians showcased their flexibility, discipline and dedication towards health and peace of mind. An impressive speech performance added to the intellectual and artistic brilliance.

On this occasion, Jitendra Joshi said that the school management is committed to ensuring not only schooling but also the all-round development of the students. It is the endeavour that every student studying at Ann Mary should be extraordinary and be able to ensure participation in the development of the nation. He said that both the guidance of the teachers and the support of the parents are essential in building the future of any student.

In his address, Prof. Rajesh Bahuguna introduced the school management committee and its various educational institutions. He said that the educational institutions including Ann Marians are run by the Sushila Devi Centre for Professional Studies and Research Society. Today, the institution has set an example to emulate in a short span of time by establishing top-notch educational institutions in the field of primary to higher education.

Addressing the gathering, Director Ankita Joshi expressed her pride and happiness while welcoming the little ones. She emphasised, “At Ann Mary School, we believe in nurturing the potential of every child, developing curiosity, and instilling strong values. Today is the beginning of a beautiful journey where our young learners will be guided, inspired, and empowered to achieve their dreams.”

The parents present on the occasion said that the unprecedented achievements and the educational environment available there inspired them to educate their children at Ann Mary School. Principal Dr Preeti Saxena proposed the vote of thanks, in which she expressed gratitude to the parents, teachers, and students for their support and participation.