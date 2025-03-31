Under “Safe Medicine Safe Life” campaign, medical stores inspected in Almora

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Almora, 28 Mar: As per the instructions of Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority, Nainital, and under the guidance of District Judge and Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Almora, Shrikant Pandey, Shachi Sharma, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Almora, and Meenakshi Bisht, member, Drug Inspector and Additional Chief Medical Officer Yogesh Chandra Purohit conducted a joint inspection of various medical stores here. This was as part of the “Safe Medicines-Safe Life” campaign.

During the inspection, expired medicines were examined, and licences of medical store operators were also checked. Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Almora, stated that expired boxes were found in most of the medical stores. Expired medicines can be very harmful for people. Medical store operators were also instructed to store expired boxes as per rules in medical stores and to provide bills to all customers and to keep printing machines in shops.