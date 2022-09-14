Another agency engaged for Smart City project sacked

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Taking action against inordinate delay in executing the construction work related to the Smart City Project in Dehradun, and also in view of the poor quality of work being done, the government today decided to sack M/s Bridge and Roof Constructions as the executing agency. This decision has been taken at the recommendation of a High Power Committee and the approval of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In this respect, Urban Development and Housing Minister Premchand Aggarwal held a meeting with CEO Smart City and DM, Dehradun, Sonika. After this, the media was informed that the works of Bridge and Roof, the nominated executive agency for the work of Outfall and Integrated Sewerage and Drainage Scheme under Smart City, were not found satisfactory. It was further pointed out that the agency had been warned several times in the past during the meetings over inordinate delay as well as the poor quality of works that had been done.

In this context, Aggarwal had also inspected various sites on 29 July. A stern warning was even then issued to the agency for not doing satisfactory work.

The Urban Development Minister disclosed that, similarly, in the Smart Road project, a decision has been taken to remove M/s Bridge and Roof as the agency for not doing satisfactory work. He added that the Department of Drinking Water (Peyjal Nigam) and the Irrigation Department have now been nominated for the works of sewerage and drainage. In the Smart Road project, PWD has been nominated as the executive agency. The minister directed the departments concerned to start the above work at the earliest for the sake of public convenience.

It may be recalled that due to slow progress in the works on Smart City, the government had already removed the HSCL (Hindustan Steel Works Construction Limited) which could not start the work after being appointed as the executive agency for the works related to Smart City Project.