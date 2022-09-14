Mahendra Bhatt seeks blessings of Yatindranand Giri in Roorkee

By Our Staff Reporter

Roorkee, 13 Sep: State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahendra Bhatt, and General Secretary, Organisation, Ajaey Kumar today reached Roorkee Jeevandeep Ashram and sought the blessings of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri Maharaj of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara. They also offered prayers at the Siddha Bali Hanuman temple located in the ashram and also participated in the ongoing Shrimad Bhagwat Katha.

On this occasion, Swami Yatindranand Giri blessed both of them and wished that Uttarakhand would continue to progress rapidly on path of development. On this occasion, he also spoke about developing several pilgrimage sites of mythological importance as well as expressed concern over the planned infiltration by antisocial elements in Uttarakhand, especially Haridwar district, and urged the state government to take necessary steps to curb it.