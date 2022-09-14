Missing SDM of Champawat located in Shimla

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Sep: Police finally managed to get information regarding SDM, Sadar, Anil Chanyal of Champawat district, who has been missing for two days.

District Magistrate Narendra Singh Bhandari said that he had spoken to the SDM, who had called him over the phone and informed him that he was in Shimla and was taking some treatment there.

The investigating officer of the case, Kotwal Yogesh Upadhyay, said that the location of the SDM was traced in the morning to Shimla. After that an attempt was made to contact him. Later, Chanyal called up the District Magistrate to inform him about his location and the reasons for disappearing.

SDM Chanyal was present in a programme held on GB Pant Jayanti on 10 September. After that there was no information about him since the afternoon of the same day. The offices were also closed on 10 September as it was the second Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, it is not yet clear when and where he had gone from here.

Chanyal has been posted in Champawat since September 2021.

Several questions are being raised about the mysterious disappearance of SDM Anil Chanyal. After all, what was the reason that a responsible administrative officer had to behave like this? The mention of mental peace due to overwork is reflected in one of his Facebook posts. SDM Chanyal is very active on social media. His last Facebook post was on 9 September at 9.30 p.m.