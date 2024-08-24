Anurag Tripathi’s latest crime thriller, ‘The Goa Gambit’, released

Book Review

By SB Uniyal

Anurag Tripathi’s debut novel, “Kalayug”, received a nomination for a Raymond Crossword Book Award. His second novel, “Dalal Street”, explores India’s financial advisory sector. ‘The Goa Gambit’ continues the tradition of engaging storytelling and is a must-read for thriller enthusiasts and fans of high-stakes gambling.

Anurag Tripathi once again demonstrates his knack for crafting gripping stories that keep readers on the edge of their seats. With The Goa Gambit, he continues his streak of compelling storytelling, delivering a thrilling exploration of Goa’s casino world, where glamour and danger intertwine at every turn. This fast-paced novel takes readers through a high-stakes setting where power, ambition, and suspense collide.

The book is an exciting and immersive read. Set in the glamorous casinos of Goa, the story follows politicians, celebrities, and ordinary people chasing quick fortunes. The author weaves together suspense, mystery, and a touch of romance, keeping readers engaged throughout the book. The plot is full of twists and turns, making it an exciting read for anyone who enjoys thrillers.

Tripathi’s writing style is engaging, making it easy for readers to get lost in the story. His attention to detail brings the setting to life, making you feel like you’re right there in the middle of the action. The characters are well-developed, each with their motivations and secrets, adding depth to the narrative.

If you’re a fan of thrillers or interested in the world of high-stakes gambling, The Goa Gambit is a must read. It’s a book that delivers excitement and keeps you guessing until the very end. Whether you’re familiar with Tripathi’s work or new to his writing, this novel is sure to entertain.

I’m eagerly waiting to see what this brilliant author comes up with next.