Govt committed to help all disaster hit families: Dhami

Positive discussions held in Monsoon Session: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain, 23 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today interacted with journalists while talking at the end of the assembly session in Gairsain. He claimed that a positive discussion had taken place during the session in the House which was in the interest of the state. He also said that if the opposition members had not been in a hurry, the House could have lasted longer.

The CM reminded that supplementary budget along with several bills was discussed in the House and they were approved. The supplementary budget has been brought to supplement the general budget. He claimed that special attention is being paid to increasing revenue while reducing expenses with a strict financial discipline in the state. For this, special attention is being paid to the areas of revenue receipt. The process of taking loans has also been reduced. The performance of the state in the direction of development has also been better. He stated that the state being in the first place in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals issued by NITI Aayog is proof of the commitment of the government towards sustainable development.

Dhami claimed that the effort of the government is to pay special attention to the effective implementation of centrally funded schemes. A focussed attention is also being paid to ensure that the people of the state get the benefit of the schemes whose state share is reduced. He said that by operating the guest houses of the state in a better manner, they are being made helpful in connecting them with sources of income. The government is making efforts so that the future generation of the state gets the benefit of better financial conditions in the state.

The Chief Minister said that many effective decisions have been taken in the wider interest of the youth, sportspersons and students in the state. Various schemes have been made to strengthen the economy of women self-help groups by providing them interest-free loans and to connect them with self-employment. He added that effective arrangements have been made for marketing the products of the groups. Schemes of agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, dairy development are being reshaped to make them more employment-oriented. Schemes related to public interest are being implemented on the ground.

The CM asserted that in future, incidents like Banbhulpura (Haldwani) should not happen in any area of the state, mutual brotherhood and peace should be maintained and to prevent damage to government and private property due to riots, vandalism, the Public and Private Property Damage Recovery Bill has been approved. Now the loss of property will be compensated by the rioters. He said that every person of Uttarakhand is concerned about the violent incidents happening against Hindus in Bangladesh and he along with every person of the state wants that this injustice against the Hindus in Bangladesh should be stopped. Effective prevention of violent incidents is the demand of all, he stated.

Dhami also claimed that the government is sensitive towards the incidents of disaster caused by excessive rain in the state. He himself is taking stock of the situation by doing on-site inspection of various disaster-affected areas of the state and is engaged in sharing the pain and suffering of the affected. Efforts are being made to help the victims in every possible way. There will be no shortage of funds for this.

The Chief Minister said that the goal is to develop Bhararisain (Gairsain) as per the summer capital, for this a high-level meeting will also be organised soon. He also talked about making efforts to organise various types of activities throughout the year in Bhararisain. He also spoke about holding longer assembly sessions in Gairsain in future , and setting up a good hospital, ensuring housing arrangements for journalists and police personnel during the session.