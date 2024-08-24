CM assures Harish Dhami of early resolution of disaster related issues in Dharchula

By Our Staff Reporter

Gairsain, 23 Aug: Congress MLA from Dharchula, Harish Dhami today expressed his displeasure towards the opposition for not getting the opportunity to speak during the discussion in the House on the issue of natural disaster during the Assembly Monsoon Session.

In this regard, Dhami called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s Office at the Assembly Complex here this evening after the assembly was adjourned sine die. Dhami expressed his pain in this regard before the CM. He said that the most sensitive areas of the state are the mountainous areas from the disaster point of view. He said that the members of his own party did not give him the opportunity to speak on an important issue like disaster. He said that many areas of Uttarakhand are currently disaster-hit. In such a situation, discussion on this serious issue was very necessary.

The Chief Minister lent a patient ear to Harish Dhami and assured him that all the cases related to disaster in his area and other places will be taken on priority. He directed Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu and Secretary Disaster Management Vinod Kumar Suman to maintain constant coordination with the District Magistrates to normalise all the situation in the disaster areas affected by heavy rains.

Earlier, Dhami also addressed the media to express his displeasure against his own party for not giving him opportunity to speak during the half hour discussion on disasters in the House.