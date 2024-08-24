Poultry Valley Cooperative adopts changes in bylaws

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: An important meeting of Poultry Valley Cooperative Union Limited was held here in which Managing Director of the cooperative, Anand AD Shukla, moved an important proposal suggesting incorporating democratic principles in the union’s bylaws, with a particular focus on the election process. According to Shukla, the proposal is aimed at bringing transparency and fairness in the decision-making processes within the cooperative. By allowing elections to be held according to democratic norms, the union’s members would have a greater say in the functioning of the organisation. The move was seen as a step towards empowering members and promoting a sense of ownership and responsibility among them.

The proposal was unanimously approved by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Poultry Valley Cooperative Union Limited. The decision is a turning point in the history of the cooperative, signalling a move towards a more inclusive and participatory governance structure. Under the new bylaws, the general body of the union will be formed by elected representatives of each member committee. These representatives will have the right to elect the union’s board of directors, chairman, vice-chairman and other key positions. This process will be conducted as per the Uttarakhand Cooperative Society Act and the rules established under it.

Pankaj Sharma, Akhil Shukla, NPS Chauhan, SK Anuragi, Veerbhan Singh, Babli Tripathi, Sudha Joshi, Veerbhan Singh, Shobhit Agarwal, Jagdish Giri, Neeraj Pandey, Puja Rani, and other administrators were present in the meeting.