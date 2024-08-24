National Space Day celebrated at SRHU  

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Aug: National Space Day was celebrated at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Chapter of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), Dehradun. In the poster competition held during the event, Mahi secured the first position, while Kumkum, Vandana, and Sandhta secured the first position in the rangoli competition.

On Friday, a rangoli and poster competition was organised at the Himalayan School of Biosciences on the theme of “Chuna: India’s Space Saga”. In the poster competition, Mahi secured the first place, while Srishti, Khushboo, Vaibhavi secured second place, and Aanchal secured third place. In the rangoli competition, Kumkum, Vandana, and Sandhta secured first place while Ritu, Rinki, and Sanjana secured second place, and Varsha, Kiranjot, Rakshita, and Shagun secured third place. The winners were honoured with cash prizes and certificates by SRHU’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal.

While addressing the students, Vice-Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal mentioned that National Space Day is being celebrated for the first time on 23 August, 2024. This day is dedicated to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. On this day, ISRO made history by achieving soft landing on the southern pole of the Moon, making all Indians proud. Celebrating National Space Day reflects India’s progress in space research. The success of Chandrayaan-3 has placed India at the forefront of global space competition. India achieved this milestone through the dedication and hard work of ISRO’s scientists and engineers. India is now consistently pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and creativity in space technology on a global scale.

Dr Sanjay Gupta, Dr Nikkku Yadav, Dr Vikas Jadaun, Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Geeta Bhandari, Dr Nupur Joshi were present at the event.