Any Which Way

By Ratna Manucha

‘Theirs not to reason why,

Theirs but to do and die…’

Alfred Lord Tennyson

On one of our travels by road, the husband (a retired army officer) and I spent the night in an army mess. The former, being a diehard non-vegetarian, on finding that there were just lentils and some vegetables for dinner, decided to order a chicken dish as extra messing. Dinner over, on finding that quite a lot was left over, I asked the waiter who was serving us if he could keep the leftovers for our next meal. He looked a little bewildered, so in order to save him from any more embarrassment, I asked to speak to the Head Waiter, at which the poor man scuttled off with a decidedly relieved look on his face.

In no time, the Head Waiter arrived, stood before us and saluted smartly.

Our conversation went something like this –

Me: ‘Would it be possible for you to please keep this leftover chicken in the fridge and give it to us for lunch tomorrow?’

Head Waiter: ‘No, ma’am. That won’t be possible’.

Me: ‘Why not?’

Head Waiter: ‘Non-vegetarian food is not served in the mess at lunchtime. Those are the orders.’

Me: ‘But this is leftover food.You are not cooking it especially. You just have to reheat it at lunchtime.’

Head Waiter: ‘Yes, that is true. But I can’t disobey orders.’

Me: ‘Well, then please keep it in the fridge and serve it to us for lunch tomorrow.’

Head Waiter: No, ma’am. I won’t be able to do that.’

Me: ‘Why not?’

Head Waiter: ‘I don’t have the Mess Havaldar’s permission to keep it in the fridge.’

Me (trying to keep a straight face): ‘So what do you suggest we do?’

Head Waiter (helpfully): ‘I can pack it and give it to you and you can put it in the fridge in your room.’

Me: ‘So can we bring it tomorrow afternoon and will you then heat it and serve it to us for lunch?’

Head Waiter: ‘Yes. That is possible.’

And that is just what we did!

(Ratna Manucha is an author and educationist)