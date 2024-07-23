“Appointment of medical faculty will improve educational activities”

Haldwani Medical College appoints medical faculty in vacant posts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 July: Removing the shortage of medical faculty in the Government Medical College, Haldwani, run under the Medical Education Department, the state government has approved the appointment of about a dozen medical faculty through contract in various departments. With the appointment of these doctors, while the educational activities in the medical college will improve, the patients will also be able to get better treatment.

The state government is making efforts to overcome the shortage of medical faculty in the government medical colleges of the state. The appointment of about a dozen medical faculty on contract basis in Haldwani Medical College has been approved by the government.

Dr Ankita Bisht has been appointed as Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology, Dr Priyanka Tamta in Microbiology, Dr Ritika, Dr Hamani Jailkhani in Ophthalmology, Dr Asitkumar Chaudhary in Urology, Dr Shivangi Sundaram in Surgical Oncology, Dr Shubham Das as Radiation Physics/Medical Physicist. Similarly, Dr Shwetaabh Pradhan has been appointed as Associate Professor in General Surgery and Dr Diwakar Pratap in Orthopaedics Department. All these faculty members have been selected through walk-in-interviews by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Vice Chancellor of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University. The selected medical faculty has been appointed for three years or till regular appointment on the said posts, whichever is earlier. With the appointment of medical faculty, while the educational activities in the medical college will improve, the patients coming here will be able to get better treatment.