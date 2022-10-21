Approval granted for vigilance inquiry against two senior officers

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 20 Oct: The Dhami Government is learnt to have approved a vigilance inquiry against two senior government officers. One is Man Singh Pal, who is a former in charge of the Dehradun Milk Federation. He has been accused of large scale financial irregularities in the Milk Federation. It may be recalled that a complaint had been received by the government regarding financial irregularities by Pal and, following this, a confidential preliminary inquiry was ordered. The preliminary inquiry was conducted for over 45 days in which the allegations of financial irregularities against Pal were found to have substance. Therefore, permission was sought to initiate a vigilance inquiry against Pal.

Similarly, acting on a complaint against Deepak Kumar, who was GM of the State Cooperative Bank, a preliminary inquiry was conducted confidentially which confirmed irregularities done by Kumar.

Permission for a Vigilance inquiry was sought in his case, also, which can lead to prosecution. Kumar has also been accused of possessing a huge amount of black money.

It may be recalled that only yesterday, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu granted permission to file a chargesheet against ARTO Anand Jaiswal, who is currently behind bars on charges of embezzlement of government funds. According to the sources, the Vigilance Department has already prepared a charge sheet against Jaiswal, which will now be filed in the court.

The ARTO is accused of embezzlement of about Rs 29 lakhs. Vigilance had registered a case of cheating, embezzlement, corruption and disproportionate assets on 18 March, 2017, after a preliminary inquiry into the matter. He was arrested on 6 September after about six hours of interrogation. The chargesheet is expected to be filed next week.