U’khand launch of ‘Legends of Jyotirlingam’ today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 20 Oct: The ‘Legends of Jyotirlingam’ – a play on the stories of the 12 Jyotirlingams of India will be performed at ‘Sanskriti Sahitya Kala Parishad Auditorium’, Haridwar Bypass Road, here, on 21 October at 6 p.m.

This mega Cultural Extravaganza is scheduled to be held at the site of all 12 Jyotirlingams across India. Renowned cultural icon Guru Kanaka Sudhakar has provided the concept, chorography and direction. This presentation has been produced by Sunaina, which amalgamates Indian Classical, Traditional, Martial, Folk and Contemporary dance forms. Supported by the Union Ministry of Culture, the music has been produced by Atrecord Studio, Chennai. It is partially funded by the National Culture Fund and has the endorsement of Atulya Bharat (Incredible India).

The performers are specially selected from across the country with expertise in different dance forms. National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), DEPwD, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, is the Uttarakhand partner and organiser of the event in Dehradun.