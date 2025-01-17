Are We Written in the Stars or in the Sweat of Our Efforts?

By Praveen Chandhok

Do the stars really decide our future, or is it our own hard work, choices, and determination that shape our lives? In a world where horoscopes and astrologers often get so much attention, it’s easy to fall into the belief that celestial forces are in charge of our destiny. But think about it—do strong marriages, thriving careers, or successful businesses happen because of planetary alignments? Or are they the result of qualities like resilience, effort, and a commitment to keep improving?

Step outside the horoscope-loving cultures for a moment. You’ll see countless people building amazing lives without ever consulting a star chart. Relationships flourish, businesses grow, and people achieve great things—not because their stars aligned, but because their values, ambitions, and actions did. What keeps a relationship strong isn’t the compatibility of zodiac signs but the connection between two people. It’s about communication, compromise, forgiveness, and growing together. No horoscope predicts patience, kindness, or the courage to stick by someone during tough times.

Think about the most successful people you know. Did they get there because of some cosmic blessing? Were their relationships smooth or careers successful because their stars were in the “right” position? Of course not. Their success came from focus, fortitude, and fierce determination. They worked hard, adapted to challenges, and didn’t give up. The greatest athletes didn’t win medals because Jupiter was feeling generous, and no thriving business was built because Saturn avoided retrograde. Success is earned through effort, not handed down by the universe.

Still, there’s a certain comfort in leaving decisions to the stars. Horoscopes can feel like a safety net, offering guidance when life feels uncertain. But relying too much on them can hold us back. It might lead to unnecessary worries or false hopes, steering us away from opportunities or toward choices that aren’t right for us. Imagine turning down a kind, supportive partner because an astrologer said your signs don’t match. Or rejecting a job offer because Mars wasn’t “favourable”. That’s like skipping a great journey just because a map says the road might be bumpy.

In reality, relationships thrive because of trust, communication, and effort—not because Venus is in a certain position. Success in life requires creativity, resilience, and adaptability. The stars might look beautiful, but they aren’t in the driver’s seat—we are. Challenges will always be part of life, no matter what the planets say. What truly matters is how we respond to them. Do we tackle them head-on, or do we wait around for the stars to “fix” things for us?

Believing in horoscopes is a personal choice, and that’s okay. But isn’t it more empowering to trust in yourself and your ability to shape your life? The real magic lies in our willpower—in the way we love, work hard, and keep going no matter what. Our choices, values, and determination decide the course of our lives. The stars may shine above, but it’s our own efforts that plant the seeds, nurture the soil, and grow the dreams.

Therefore, the next time someone asks for your zodiac sign or horoscope, just smile and remember this: the most powerful force in the universe isn’t the alignment of the stars—it’s the strength of the human spirit. And that’s what truly shapes a meaningful, fulfilling life.

(Praveen Chandhok is former President (2021-2023, 2015-2017) SJA Alumni Association, Dehradun)