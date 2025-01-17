Snowfall, rain intensify cold in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jan: The Meteorological Department’s prediction for today came true once again as the weather changed in Uttarakhand, with snowfall in the mountains and rain in the plains. The snowfall and the rains have intensified the cold in the state.

This morning, snowfall occurred in Harshil, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Auli and Chakrata, blanketing the valleys with a white sheet of snow. Snowfall in the higher hills and rainfall in the valleys like Dehradun has led to a drop in the temperature, while cold winds added to the chill. The beautiful valley of Auli, which experienced snowfall since late night, once again became snow-covered. Tourists who reached Auli enjoyed the heavy snowfall, though road closures caused some travel difficulties.

The hills of Jaunsar Bawar in Dehradun district also experienced good snowfall, presenting an enchanting view as the high hills of Chakrata are currently draped in snow. The news of snowfall attracted many tourists to the area. The warning issued by the Meteorological Department proved accurate, as the weather changed suddenly late last night in Uttarakhand. Light rain from the dark clouds overnight caused the temperature to drop. Snowfall in the Jaunsar region experienced another snowfall of the year, bringing hope of good crop and fruit yields to farmers engaged in farming and horticulture.

Hotel business owners are pleased with the influx of tourists due to the snowfall, seeing good business and increased employment opportunities. This year, a large number of tourists from across Uttarakhand, UP, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, and other parts of the country are flocking to Chakrata to witness the snowfall. Tourists enjoyed the snowfall in high-altitude areas such as Lokhandi, Devban, Mundali, Koti, Kanasar, and more.

The fifth snowfall of the season occurred in the high-altitude areas of Chakrata, known as the king of mountains, starting at 2 a.m. and continuing intermittently today. Five inches of thick snow has settled on the ground. Locals and tourists are enjoying the snowfall at various spots like Lokhandi, Lohari, Koti Kanasar, Moila Top, and Jardi.

The weather in Chamoli district also changed since late last night, and by morning, the valleys appeared white. Snowfall has also made the weather cold in the Yamuna valley, with snow falling around Yamunotri Dham. The valleys of Harshil are also covered in snow.

There are chances of rain with thunder in Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar districts late tonight and tomorrow, too, with the Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for rain in these districts. Light rain is also expected in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Champawat late tonight and tomorrow.