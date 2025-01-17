Prof Mamgain elected Secretary, Indian Society of Labour Economics

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Jan: Professor RP Mamgain, Dean, School of Social Sciences at Doon University and Fellow of the ‘Global Labour Organization,’ Maastricht, Netherlands, has been elected honorary Secretary of the Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE).

At the 65th Annual International Conference of the Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE), organised by the Institute of Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, economist Prof RP Mamgain was unanimously elected as the society’s secretary. Prof Mamgain has been engaged in research and studies in the field of development and labour economics for nearly four decades.

Before joining Doon University, Prof Mamgain served at the Institute for Human Development, Indian Institute of Dalit Studies, New Delhi; Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow; and the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad. He has been associated with several national and international organisations, including ICSSR, and his research has significantly contributed to policymaking.

The appointment of Prof Mamgain as the honorary secretary of ISLE has been widely celebrated by researchers, academicians, and policymakers in the field of labour economics. They expressed confidence that under his leadership, the society would achieve new milestones and facilitate lasting solutions to labour-related challenges.

The Indian Society of Labour Economics was established in 1957, at a time when public awareness of labour rights was minimal, and academic institutions had limited resources on labour laws and employment. Former President VV Giri, a staunch advocate for labour rights even before India’s independence, played a crucial role in establishing this organisation.

The society publishes ‘The Indian Journal of Labour Economics’, a prestigious and widely referred research journal. Currently, renowned labour economist Prof Alakh Narayan Sharma is the President of ISLE. Over the past seven decades, the society has facilitated research and studies on labour welfare and work culture in India. In today’s global scenario, ISLE continues its commitment to promoting and protecting labour welfare through research and discussions.

Prof Mamgain stated, “The responsibility entrusted to me is significant, and I will strive to enhance the role of labourers in promoting labour markets and labour-intensive industries for building a developed India. Research and studies will be conducted in this direction.”

Vice-Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal, Registrar Durgesh Dimri, and other staff, faculty members, and officials, congratulated Prof Mamgain on his achievement.