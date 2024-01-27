ART facility proving boon for childless couples: Health Dept

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Jan: Good results of the ART Act-2021 and Surrogacy Act-2021 are being seen in Uttarakhand. After the implementation of both the Acts, 1938 couples in the state have successfully availed the option of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). ART is proving to be a boon for some categories of married couples and women (single and unmarried) who are unable to have the happiness of a child.

The Health Department of the state has registered the number of beneficiaries after the implementation of the Surrogacy Act and ART Act-2021 by the Union Health Ministry. As per the requested report, the data of the last two years has been sent to the Government of India.

In the year 2021, the ART and Surrogacy Act came into force in the country. As many as, 1938 couples of the state have successfully availed the option of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) through 22 ART clinics registered in the state.

The Government of India has recently sought from all the States and Union Territories the data of those couples and single and unmarried women who have successfully availed the benefits of surrogacy and ART since the implementation of the Surrogacy Act-2021 and ART-2021 so that the Government can monitor the functioning of the law. In this regard, the state health department has sent the information of all 1938 couples who have availed ART in the state to the Union Health Ministry.

“The result of concrete implementation of Surrogacy Act-2021 and ART Act-2021 in the state is that till now 1938 couples have successfully availed the benefit of ART through the registered clinics in the state. Under these Acts, only married couples unable to conceive and certain categories of women (single and unmarried) are allowed to avail the benefits of ART and surrogacy,” reminded Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Health Minister, Government of Uttarakhand.