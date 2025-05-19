Arushi Nishank advocates circular economy at UN forum

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 17 May: Actress, filmmaker and social worker Arushi Nishank, speaking at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday, said that the circular economy can boost the core economy of any country. The session was organised by UNEP at the International Environment House in which Arushi was invited by the United Nations, UNEP (Geneva).

Speaking at an event at the prestigious world forum, United Nations, Arushi reiterated her commitment to river Ganga, climate change and women’s empowerment, which she is doing through her NGO Sparsh Ganga. She said that ‘when we refer to the circular economy, it points out to two things. Firstly, that we have limited resources and secondly, the need for economy to develop in terms of environment. For this, we started making incense sticks from waste flowers from river Ganga and this has provided employment to hundreds of women in my home state of Uttarakhand. To avoid the use of plastic, we have started making jute bags, which again employed many people’.

This circular economy encourages the development of new business models, technologies and processes to support change. She said that by applying circular economy principles, especially in the Himalayan regions, one can effectively reduce one’s environmental footprint, promote economic growth and enhance the well-being of one’s local communities.

Mountainous states in India, gets huge garbage production, especially tourism driven areas, face many challenges. Applying the principles of circular economy can help manage waste effectively. Since tourism is a major source of income for many Himalayan communities. The principles of circular economy can encourage tourism practises, reduce waste, and promote eco-tourism initiatives.

Arushi, who is also an Earth Day Network star, has been working through her NGO Sparsh Ganga since 2009, which is recognised by UNDP and UNEP. But this is the first time she has spoken strongly at a prestigious body panel in the United Nations, Geneva.