Mastermind behind resort owner’s murder sat in Jail Cell

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 17 May: In a major breakthrough, Muni Ki Reti police have uncovered that the murder of a resort and cafe owner in Rishikesh was orchestrated by his own neighbor — from behind bars. The accused, Vipin Nayyar, who is currently in jail in connection with a POCSO case, allegedly planned the killing to avenge a personal grudge against the victim, Nitin Dev. Police have arrested a mediator who acted as a link between Vipin and the hired shooters from Bihar. Authorities have also identified the two shooters involved in the crime.

According to the police, Vipin had a long-running dispute with Nitin Dev over society matters and dominance. He is in Jail in a POCSO case. He believed that Nitin had falsely trapped him in the case and was helping the woman involved. Police said in january, Vipin got bail, but to carry out his plan, he again got himself jailed on April 24.

“When Vipin was in jail he made connections with murder accused Ramveer Singh and Manish. After coming out, they helped Vipin contact another criminal, Vimlesh alias Vikas. He met Vipin several times in Delhi and Rishikesh. He introduced two shooters to Vipin. He promised them money and a house if they killed Nitin,” said the SSP Tehri Garhwal, Ayush Agarwal.

The police said that both the shooters kept an eye on Nitin for many days and finally shot him dead on May 7. Police have arrested the criminal who acted as the mediator and arranged communication with the shooters. The identities of both contract killers have also been confirmed, police said.

During police interrogation, arrested Vimlesh revealed that he had multiple meetings with Vipin Nayyar in places like Kashmere Gate and Dwarka Metro Station in Delhi, as well as in Rishikesh. He introduced the shooters to Vipin. After days of tracking Nitin Dev’s movements, the shooters executed the murder on the night of May 7. Since then, the shooters have been on the run.